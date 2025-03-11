Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

