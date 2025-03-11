Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

