Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.09 and last traded at $70.91. Approximately 807,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,740,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Roku Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,415.20. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

