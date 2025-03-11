Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.8 %

ROST opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

