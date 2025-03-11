Roth Capital Predicts Lower Earnings for Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

