Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 716,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 213,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$976,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

