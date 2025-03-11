RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 122.45% and a negative net margin of 15.25%.

RumbleOn Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. RumbleOn has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley lowered shares of RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of RumbleOn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

RumbleOn Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

