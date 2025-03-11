Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,221 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167,069 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.