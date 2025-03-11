Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 3,760 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,013,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

