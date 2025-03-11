Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $205,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 149,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,061,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 325,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 165,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 498,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

