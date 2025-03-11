Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 203,066 Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Kayne Anderson BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000.

Shares of KBDC stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,758.98. The trade was a 44.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

