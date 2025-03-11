Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $203.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

