Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $198.44 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.