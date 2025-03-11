Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Approximately 3,031,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,077,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Savannah Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

About Savannah Energy

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

