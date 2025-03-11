Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Still a Buy?

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
