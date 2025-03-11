Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,894 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

