Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

