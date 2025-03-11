Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 15.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 5.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $428,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,827,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.