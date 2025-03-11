Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 15.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 5.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $428,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,827,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
