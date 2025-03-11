S&CO Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. H.B. Fuller comprises 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of H.B. Fuller worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Vertical Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

