S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.