S&CO Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

