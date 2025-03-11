S&CO Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $259.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.