S&CO Inc. Purchases 1,030 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.25% of IAC worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $8,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in IAC by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

