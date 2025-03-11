Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 305010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
Scorpio Gold
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.
