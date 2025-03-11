Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $17.88 Average PT from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $62,086.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 838,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,470.07. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Mason sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $101,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,373.36. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,253 shares of company stock worth $6,192,121. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Semrush by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

