Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 6,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Senmiao Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $920 billion for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.65%.
Institutional Trading of Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.
