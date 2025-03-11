Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 6,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Senmiao Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $920 billion for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.65%.

Institutional Trading of Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Senmiao Technology Limited ( NASDAQ:AIHS Free Report ) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

