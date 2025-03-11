SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,782,850.68. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,329. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,366,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after acquiring an additional 900,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

