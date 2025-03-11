SentinelOne (S) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne Stock Down 8.7 %

S stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,658,092.02. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,329 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

