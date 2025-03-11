SentinelOne (S) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SentinelOne Stock Down 8.7 %
S stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29.
In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,658,092.02. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,329 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
