Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after acquiring an additional 408,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shell by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 29.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

