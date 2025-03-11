Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

SLGN opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. Silgan has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 112.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

