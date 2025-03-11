Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.19)-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.47 million.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

