Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 537,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,281,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

