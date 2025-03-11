Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 43000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
