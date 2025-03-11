Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,300 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 259,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

QID stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.