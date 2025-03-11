Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $7,127,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.