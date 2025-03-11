Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

