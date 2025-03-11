Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

