Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 24,957 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Comcast by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.