Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Up 10.2% – Should You Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.42. 118,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 224,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

