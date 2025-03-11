Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 4688003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.