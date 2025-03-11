Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.72. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

