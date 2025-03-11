Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

