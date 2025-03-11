Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. 3,744,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,480. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,639 shares in the company, valued at $117,073,269. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,923 shares of company stock worth $49,689,983. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.