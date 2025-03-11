SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 22,987,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,292,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $833,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. The trade was a 66.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

