Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of -1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $108,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,618.90. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares in the company, valued at $32,178,252.56. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock worth $790,119. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,451,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.