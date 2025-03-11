Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $4,384,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 5.3 %

SSO stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

