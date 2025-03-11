Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.98 and its 200-day moving average is $504.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

