Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUSF. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 266,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter.

AUSF opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

