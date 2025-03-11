Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 625 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,379,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,940,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period.

AIRR opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

