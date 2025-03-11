Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,378,000 after purchasing an additional 229,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after buying an additional 391,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,748.57. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $2,723,698.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,041,752.81. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

